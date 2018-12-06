BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton community came together Wednesday to honor one of the Bay State’s two living Pearl Harbor survivors.

Former Army Sgt. George Hursey, 98, says he can still hear the planes roaring through the air as the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor 77 years ago.

“Powerful engines,” he recalled as he made the sound of the planes. “You look up and you’re ducking for what?”

The City of Brockton honored Hursey for his service, with representatives from veterans’ groups and the State House thanking him once more.

“He’s just a wonderful, wonderful human being and saved so many lives,” Rep. Gerry Cassidy said. “We have to remember Pearl Harbor.”

Hursey was wounded at Guadalcanal and discharged in 1945.

He was originally from North Carolina but met his wife, Mary, in Brockton.

“One day, him and a group of guys came to Brockton on leave and he met my mother in a restaurant and that’s a love story,” his son said.

They’ve been married for 72 years.

His son says he looks up to his father and not just for his military service.

“That generation that he was part of was called the greatest generation, and those guys were the best,” he said. “They were dedicated to their families, they were good husbands, they were good fathers, grandfathers, good citizens.”

He adds that although it’s been more than three-quarters of a century since the attack on Pearl Harbor, the sacrifice of those who served during that time must never be forgotten.

“All veterans deserve credit,” he added. “All veterans should have their hands shaked, but let’s not forget Dec. 7, 1941, a day that will live in infamy.”

