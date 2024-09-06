BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A community is in mourning after a Brockton 9-year-old died from an asthma attack Tuesday, just a day before his first day of fourth grade.

Crystal Cromwell was at home with her grandson Davien Taylor Roberts when he said he didn’t feel well. In a matter of moments, he couldn’t breathe.

“He took his last breath in her arms,” said Davien’s aunt, Krista Roberts.

“Yep, he was in my arms. I didn’t even know what to do,” Cromwell said, her voice breaking.

Cromwell said she performed CPR on Davien, but both she and paramedics were unable to revive him.

“I kept working on him. I just wanted him to come back, I kept working on him,” Cromwell said.

Davien was set to have his first day back at the Mary E. Baker School in Brockton on Wednesday. The school released a statement announcing the boy’s death.

“The Baker community was very much looking forward to welcoming Davien — who has been an integral part of the Baker community since kindergarten — back to school yesterday morning along with his classmates, and his loss is one we’re all feeling,” the school said.

Davien also played for the Brockton Raiders’ fourth grade football team.

Neighbors and friends built a memorial for Davien on the front steps of his family’s home.

“They stepped up and showed out. That’s exactly what they did and they’re showing out for one of theirs,” Krista Roberts said.

The joyful smile Davien is most known for is now illuminated by candles on a photo on his doorstep. His family said that smile is one of the things they miss most.

“Just him calling and loving on me and mine — that’s what I’m going to miss most,” Krista Roberts said.

Davien’s family is hosting a balloon release on Saturday in his honor. They also have a GoFundMe set up to help with funeral expenses.

