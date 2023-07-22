BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Dozens of Brockton residents came together at Brockton High School on Saturday to mourn two teen brothers who lost their lives in a crash Tuesday night.

Balloons were released for 15-year-old Boston Junior, who was just about to start 10th grade, and Makhi Boston, 18, who had just graduated.

Police say Makhi was driving the car with three passengers when it veered off the road and hit a utility pole on North Main Street in Randolph.

That scene has now turned into a growing memorial that features items from the Brockton Raiders, the youth football team they belonged to.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

The other two people involved are expected to survive their injuries.

