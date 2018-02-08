BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A community is gathering Thursday night to mourn the lives of two children who were brutally murdered in Brockton.

Police said the two boys, ages 5 and 8, were stabbed to death by their mother inside their home on Prospect Street over the weekend.

Latarsha Sanders admitted to killing her children as part of a ritual, according to prosecutors.

Investigators said the family was reported at least twice to the Department of Children and Families following domestic violence incidents back in 2014.

Sanders has been charged with murder.

