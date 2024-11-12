BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The City of Brockton is on the brink of passing a ban on sleeping and camping in public.

The new proposal would fine people camping illegally in the city $200 per day, the city said. People loitering would be fined $50 per day.

If the Brockton City Council votes in favor of the proposal, the mayor would then need to sign them into law.

The move follows a Supreme Court decision in June that made it easier to penalize people who are unhoused.

