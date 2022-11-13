BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - People were incentivized to get vaccinated during an event in Brockton Sunday.

The Brockton Area Transit center turned into a health clinic Sunday afternoon as people prepare for Thanksgiving. The Healthy for the Holidays kickoff was an opportunity for all city residents to get a COVID vaccine or booster and a flu shot.

Anyone getting a shot also received a $75 gift card, and a bag with side dishes for their Thanksgiving meal.

“We know that folks are going to be gathering together, indoors, friends and family, and we’re all going to want to do that and we’re also going to be really safe about it,” Dahyana Schlosser, one of the event organizers, said.

Within the first few hours, event organizers told us they had administered 30 flu shots, and more than 100 COVID vaccines.

“COVID itself, we’ve had a lot of community members get sick, and we’re just really looking to protect our community members,” Schlosser said.

Since March of 2020, 508 people in Brockton have died from COVID-19, city data shows. There have been almost 33,000 cases of the virus reported. As of this month, more than 57% of people ages 50 and older have received their first COVID booster. But only about 21% have gotten their second booster. In terms of vaccinations across the state, state data shows about 92% of Massachusetts population has received at least one dose of their COVID vaccine, compared to 80% of the US population.

Sunday’s event was also an opportunity to focus on mental wellbeing. Schlosser is also the founding partner of Pinnacle Partnerships, and she said her organization partnered with other community groups and the Massachusetts Department of Health to make the event possible.

“We really look to connect people to mental health resources consistently as we’re engaging with folks,” Schlosser said.

With just days until the start of the holiday season, she said events like this are very important.

“We’re just really looking to create an atmosphere where people feel healthy, happy, safe, and just kicking off the holiday season.”

