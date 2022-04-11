BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton police cruiser was struck while on its way to a call Monday night.

The officer was responding to a shot spotter call around 8:30 p.m. with both the siren and lights activated when a truck ran a red light at the intersection of Montello and Lawrence streets, according to a release issued by the department.

The 57-year-old driver and his 66-year-old passenger were transported to Good Samaritan Medical Center with minor injuries. Brockton Hospital is treating the officer who also suffered minor injuries.

The driver will be cited for his failure to stop.

