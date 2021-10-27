BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Mayor Robert F. Sullivan on Wednesday declared a state of emergency after a nasty nor’easter hammered the South Shore with relentless wind and rain.

“The storm poses an imminent threat to public safety with a high likelihood of hazardous conditions, flooding, downed trees, widespread power outages, and property damage,” Sullivan wrote in an emergency declaration.

Sullivan said, “immediate public action” is needed to minimize and mitigate storm damage.

As of 5 p.m., more than 60 percent of the city was without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

Restoring power in the hardest-hit areas in southeastern Massachusetts could take days, Gov. Charlie Baker said.

