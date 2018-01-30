Brockton digs out after several inches of snow falls

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in Brockton are left with a big cleanup after several inches of snow fell Tuesday, making for a messy commute in the morning.

About 6 inches of snow fell in Brockton on Tuesday. While it was not as much as the bigger snowstorm a few weeks ago, it still caused some minor headaches for commuters.

Schools had a two-hour delay while plows cleared the roads.

“It was a mess out there this morning, the main roads were not in good shape. And I know it’s tough to keep up with it when it’s falling that fast, the guys are doing everything they can to keep up with it. It’s nearly impossible,” said Patrick Casey, a snowplow operator whose day began at 3 a.m. Tuesday.

City officials said most streets have been cleared and school will be starting on-time Wednesday.

