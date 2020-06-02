Brockton Dunkin vandalized as protests turn violent

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fire was ignited after looters vandalized a Dunkin’ restaurant in Brockton Tuesday night.

Officers dispersed a large group of protesters who rioted outside the Police Station earlier in the evening some of which took off toward the Dunkin on Monetello Street.

Footage from the scene appeared to show an orange glow coming from the roof of the building and shattered glass scattered along the storefront.

