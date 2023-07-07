BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A local dog, snatched from a porch Thursday in Brockton, was reunited with his family Friday.

Murphy the Shih Tzu is back with mom Anna Correia, a day before her birthday. Murphy is a service animal for Anna who is battling cancer.

The Correias called 7NEWS as they desperately searched for Murphy.

“He’s a part of our family,” owner George Correia said. “It’s tough when people do this, it’s crazy.”

With help from neighbors, friends and family, the Correias were able to track down surveillance video and pictures of a teen who may have taken Murphy.

George hadn’t slept since Murphy disappeared. He drove everywhere hoping to catch a glimpse of the two-year-old dog.

“I’ve been beeping around with my truck because when I beep when I’m home when I hit the button you hear him barking he knows I’m home,” George said.

With help from Brockton Police, a tip came in that Murphy was left at a local Walmart. George was reunited with Murphy at the police station.

Now that Murphy is home, the family plans to microchip him to always know his whereabouts. They also plan to give him extra love and care.

“He needs a bath,” George said, smelling Murphy. “Definitely a bath.”

