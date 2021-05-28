BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a multi-family home on Friday.

Crews responded to a reported fire at 50 Vesey St. around 10:30 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox