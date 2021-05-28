BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton firefighters are working to extinguish a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a multi-family home on Friday.

Crews responded to a reported fire at 50 Vesey St. around 10:30 a.m., according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

