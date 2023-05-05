BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Fire Department is investigating an arson on Clifford Avenue Friday morning.

Fire officials say “multiple intentional fires” were set in a vacant house on the street. Three people fled the scene when firefighters arrived.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Brockton Fire at 508-583-2933 or the Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox