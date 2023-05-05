BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Fire Department is investigating an arson on Clifford Avenue Friday morning.
Fire officials say “multiple intentional fires” were set in a vacant house on the street. Three people fled the scene when firefighters arrived.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Brockton Fire at 508-583-2933 or the Arson Watch Hotline at 1-800-682-9229.
