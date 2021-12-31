BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Brockton Fire Department is urging people not to try the latest TikTok trend after a child in Connecticut was severely burned trying to replicate the challenge.

The trend, known as the “Whoosh Bottle Experiment,” involves someone pouring rubbing alcohol into a plastic jug and then lighting it on fire, creating a “whoosh” sound, WFSB reported.

A boy in East Haven, Conn. tried imitating the trend and ended up getting burned.

“This could easily have led to a fatality as well as a major fire in the house,” East Haven Fire Chief Matt Marcarelli told the local news station.

Fire officials are warning the public about the dangers of this experiment.

“Please talk to your children today about the latest bad thing on TikTok,” the Brockton Fire Department wrote on Twitter. “The message is ‘Just don’t try it!'”

