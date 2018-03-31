BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Brockton man is heading from the firehouse to the fairway.

Matt Parziale, a firefighter, secured his spot in the 2018 Masters Tournament after winning the US Mid-Amateur Championship.

The championship helps golfers work their way up to the biggest stage in the sport.

Parziale’s coach has been working with him since 2011 and his job as a firefighter has made him a better golfer.

The firefighter is now in Georgia preparing for Thursday’s big tournament.

