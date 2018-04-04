Brockton firefighter hits the green with Tiger Woods at the Masters

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton firefighter competing in the Masters spent Wednesday practicing for the tournament with his idol, Tiger Woods.

“I was one of the teachers in his drill school. He was a team player from the beginning, you’d never know he was an accomplished golfer,” Brockton Fire Dep. Chief Brian Nardelli said about firefighter Matt Parziale.

Parziale, 30, is part of a small group of amateur golfers that qualified for the prestigious golf tournament in Georgia. He won the 2017 Mid-Amateur Championship while also serving the city of Brockton.

“He’s been up on a roof, cutting a hole in a roof in a smoky environment, ripping holes in walls in a house that night. He’s trying to go off to play in a tournament the next day,” said Nardelli.

After Parziale qualified for the Masters, he got a letter from Woods praising him for his commitment.

“For them to appreciate what Matt does when he’s not on the golf course is pretty amazing,” said Nardelli.

Parziale tees off Thursday morning. His fellow firefighters in Brockton said they will be cheering him on.

