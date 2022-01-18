BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A firefighter was injured while battling a blaze in Brockton Tuesday night.

Crews were sent to the home on Tilton Avenue after getting reports that heavy fire had broken out in the hallway.

One of the firefighters fell through the stairs and into the basement of the home. He was able to get up and get out of the house without help.

He was said to be in good spirits when he was taken from the scene and is expected to be OK.

No one was home at the time that the fire ignited. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This evening Brockton fire responded to a house fire on Tilton Avenue. During the fire suppresion operations one fire fighter fell through a burned out set of stairs into the basement. The Ff suffered minor injuries. This is what was left of the stairs. @144Iaff @MassDFS pic.twitter.com/1Tb2ZfB3hW — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) January 19, 2022

