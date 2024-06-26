BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Brockton responded Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a home on Green Street.

The Brockton Fire Department in a post on X said the fire took place at 42 Green Street.

The fire department shared a photo of the flames, showing fire shooting out of the roof of the home.

Officials said the emergency response had grown to three alarms as of around 9:45 p.m.

No further information was immediately available.

