BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Brockton responded Tuesday night after a fire broke out in a home on Green Street.
The Brockton Fire Department in a post on X said the fire took place at 42 Green Street.
The fire department shared a photo of the flames, showing fire shooting out of the roof of the home.
Officials said the emergency response had grown to three alarms as of around 9:45 p.m.
No further information was immediately available.
