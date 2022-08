BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters in Brockton spent Thursday night combatting a two-alarm house fire.

Last evening Brockton firefighters responded to a reported house fire. On arrival they found heavy fire in the rear of the building. They made a great stop. This is video taken by an off-duty fire fighter just after arrival. pic.twitter.com/NppWpnFWyY — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) August 19, 2022

According to a tweet from the fire department, the crews found the rear of the building heavily engulfed in flames upon arrival.

There has not been any information related to potential injuries.

