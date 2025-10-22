BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Without warning on Wednesday morning, the fire suppression system at a Brockton gas station went off, spraying snow-like fire retardant all over the parking lot, and sending manager Peter Yazbeck running.

“I was in the inspection bay, all of the sudden I hear whoosh,” Yazbeck said. “The dust all over. The white dust.”

A security camera across the street caught the moment the pavement went from gray to white. One customer was pumping gas and was coated.

“I guess there was a car here, but he abandoned it,” Yazbeck said. “He ran.”

Police say the customer asked to be checked out and was taken to the hospital. Yazbeck said he hopes the customer is okay and that the powder is generally harmless.

