Brockton girl, 10, to meet hospital staff who cared for her as infant

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Brockton girl who battled illness as an infant will be reunited with the hospital staff who cared for her as an infant.

Honesty, 10, was a patient at Franciscan Children’s in Brighton, where she received respiratory and feeding therapy, among other therapeutic treatments to help her grow and become strong.

Years later, Honesty is happy, healthy an avid fan of theater and acting.

She’ll be greeted by staffers at the hospital on Thursday afternoon. 7News will be on hand to capture the emotional encounter.

This story will be updated later with pictures and video.

