BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A female player on the Brockton High School football team became the first girl in the program’s history to score a touchdown on Friday.

“There’s really nothing like this sport,” said senior McKenzie Quinn, who wears number 89.

Quinn has been playing football for two years.

“It’s probably the best sport for me, honestly,” she said. “I felt the most connection with football.”

She’s the first girl to play varsity football in the team’s 125-year history.

“It was really just amazing,” she said of her touchdown against Dartmouth. “I don’t have any words the describe it, the boys were just amazing. They really did most of the job for me. I just had to run through the hole they opened up in the line.”

Quinn said she may try to play women’s professional football.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)