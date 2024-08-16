BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A group of students in Brockton received a scholarship surprise on Thursday.

In a national contest to learn more about the importance of financial planning and literacy, the top five performers were from Brockton High School.

Each were awarded varying amounts totaling $15,000.

“Coming into this competition, I already had experience with trading stocks before and with investing, but through the competition I learned much more about what I didn’t know,” said Henry Ani, one of the scholarship winners.

The organizer of the annual contest says the goal is to close the racial wealth gap.

