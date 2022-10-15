BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The first girl to play and score a touchdown with Brockton High School’s varsity football team collected another honor this week.

McKenzie Quinn, who has been playing football for two years, scored against Dartmouth last Friday as part of the team’s 50-7 win.

The first girl to play varsity football in the team’s 125-year history, Quinn received a special gift from New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft to mark the occasion. She received an autographed Patriots football from Kraft, with a message that read:

“”To the Mighty Quinn – A pat on the back to you and all who contributed to your historic TD! We love to see that you are having a ball pursuing your passions. Continued success. The Patriots are rooting for you!”

Quinn has said she may try to play professional women’s football in the future.

