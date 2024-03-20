BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton High School is stepping up security amid concerns about student and teacher safety.

School leaders announced new security measures at a school committee meeting Tuesday night.

The new measures include doubling security staff from 12 to 24 by the start of the next school year, changing locks and securing classrooms that are not being used, actively monitoring security cameras, and updating student photo IDs.

Police said they are seeing some improvements at the school.

An outside audit of safety practices at the school began last week conducted by former Boston Police Commissioner Ed Davis’ consulting firm; the report is due by the end of the school year.

