BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital is expected to re-open safely before summer, Signature Healthcare announced Wednesday on the one-year anniversary of the devastating 10-alarm fire that shut down the facility.

“Every day since the fire, one of our three paramount goals has been to safely reopen as soon as possible,” said Robert Haffey, Signature’s President and CEO in a statement. “Our construction partners and local, state, and federal officials share this goal and have been tireless in pursuing it. Now, we have entered the final phases of work to continue renovating the damaged electrical and other infrastructure and are announcing this spring, Brockton Hospital will welcome back its valued staff, patients, and the community.”

On February 7 of last year, nearly 200 firefighter and first responders from at least nine different communities responded to Brockton Hospital after a fire started in the facility’s electrical equipment room, requiring evacuating all patients at the hospital safely.

“When I think back to a year ago,” Haffey said. “I am still in awe of the dedication of our staff and emergency personnel and how they cared for our patients on that unfortunate day. Together, we safely evacuated 162 patients, some critically ill, without overhead lighting, medical records, or elevators.”

Damage from the fire required rewiring of the entire 250,000 square foot hospital, officials said, and the closure allowed previously planned remodels and renovations to take place faster than anticipated.

