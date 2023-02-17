BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Signature Healthcare’s Brockton Hospital has announced a three-month closure due to damages sustained during a fire last week, hospital officials announced Thursday.

Officials say they’re aiming to make the necessary repairs and reopen with limited inpatient services later this year. Damage assessment and evaluations are ongoing, though, and officials say their timeline “is contingent on supply chain and access to necessary materials.”

The fire broke out on Feb. 7 in the hospital’s transformer room, prompting a massive response from fire departments throughout the region.

No one was hurt. But 176 patients were evacuated.

With Brockton Hospital out of commission, the nearby Good Samaritan Medical Center has been left as the only emergency room to serve the area. The result has been a strain on Good Samaritan.

A representative for one of the ambulance companies that serves the area told 7NEWS they usually take about half their patients to Brockton Hospital while taking the other half to Good Samaritan. Now, they’ve diverting all patients to Good Samaritan.

A Good Samaritan spokesperson separately confirmed their emergency room intake has roughly doubled over the past week.

Signature Healthcare now plans to open two new urgent care centers to help with access to medical care in the Brockton area..

The first will be at 110 Liberty Street in Brockton while the second will be at 650 Centre Street, also in Brockton. Both are slated to open within the next two weeks.

Officials have also said there will be expanded access and hours at Signature Medical Group ambulatory locations.

