BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The re-opening of Brockton Hospital after its devastating electrical fire in February 2023 was delayed, the hospital announced Wednesday, with no confirmed timeline announced.

In February 2024, a year after a 10-alarm fire in the hospital’s transformer room forced patients and staff to evacuate, the facility said it was set to safely re-open before this summer.

However, ongoing safety tests “highlighted the need for significant required upgrades to HVAC systems,” causing the re-opening timeline to be set back without a new date, according to the hospital.

New heating and air conditioning units will be installed in most inpatient rooms to “ensure patient safety and comfort,” the hospital said. The units will be installed as soon as they are received, the hospital said.

“We will keep the community apprised of our progress and expected reopening as soon as we have a confirmed timeline,” the hospital said in a statement. “Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital remains dedicated to completing all necessary improvements and securing approvals from regulatory agencies to ensure a safe and effective reopening.”

