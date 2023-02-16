BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Signature Healthcare’s Brockton Hospital will likely remain closed for the next three months as crews tackle repairs following a fire last week, hospital officials announced Thursday.

Officials said they’re aiming to reopen with limited inpatient services after approximately three months. Damage assessment and evaluations are ongoing, though, and officials said their timeline “is contingent on supply chain and access to necessary materials.”

The fire broke out on Feb. 7 in the hospital’s transformer room, prompting a massive response from fire departments throughout the region.

No one was hurt. But 178 patients were evacuated.

With Brockton Hospital out of commission, the nearby Good Samaritan Medical Center has been left as the only emergency room to serve the area.

Signature Healthcare now plans to open two new urgent care centers to help with access to medical care.

The first will be at 110 Liberty Street in Brockton while the second will be at 650 Centre Street, also in Brockton. Both are slated to open within the next two weeks.

Officials have also said there will be expanded access and hours at Signature Medical Group ambulatory locations.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)