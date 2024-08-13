BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital is ready to re-open its doors to patients and staff after more than a year and a half.

“Our patients are very anxious to come back to us,” said Bob Haffey, president and CEO of Signature Healthcare. “I think within 4 days our 100 med/surg beds will be filled.”

The newly renovated emergency and critical care unit are set to open Tuesday morning, as well as the renovated main lobby.

The hospital is also introducing a new outpatient surgical facility, whihc adminstrators said will make same-day surgeries more convenient.

But not everything at the hospital is opening Tuesday. The maternity ward will open in September, with mental health and pediatrics due to open later in the year.

The hospital underwent a massive renovation after an electrical fire early last year forced it to shut down.

Nearly 200 firefighters from the surrounding area responded and 160 patients had to be evacuated. No one was hurt.

Despite a series of setbacks during the renovations, including HVAC issues and doors not working, hospital officals said they finished sooner than expected.

