BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital is staying shut down as officials await recommendations from experts after last week’s electrical fire that forced patients and staff to evacuate.

All emergency services, elective procedures, and patient care visits are still unavailable, according to hospital officials.

While the hospital itself remains closed, officials with Signature Healthcare said all other outlying buildings on the hospital campus are open, staffed and scheduling patients. All Signature Medical Group ambulatory sites are also open and accepting scheduled patients.

Crews with the Brockton Fire Department were first called to Brockton Hospital around 7 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire in the hospital’s transformer room. From there, the emergency response quickly grew in size as departments from surrounding communities were called in to assist.

In all, 176 patients were evacuated from the hospital. Most were transferred to other facilities.

The hospital says it is expecting advice from experts on how to safely reopen soon.

