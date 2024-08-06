BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital will reopen its doors on Tuesday.

Signature Healthcare said patients will see improvements including a new lobby, a new outpatient surgical facility, and an updated emergency department.

An electrical fire forced the hospital to shut down in February of last year.

Patients and staff evacuated when sparks flew out of a transformer room.

The hospital said its maternity unit, pediatric unit, and behavioral health unit will remain closed.

