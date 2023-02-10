BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Brockton Hospital was still closed as of Friday, days after a 10-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning.

The hospital announced Friday that all emergency services, elective procedures and patient care visits are still unavailable.

While the hospital itself remains closed, officials with Signature Healthcare said all other outlying buildings on the hospital campus are open, staffed and scheduling patients. All other signature medical group ambulatory sites are also open and accepting scheduled patients, according to Signature’s statement.

Crews with the Brockton Fire Department were first called to Brockton Hospital around 7 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a fire in the hospital’s transformer room. From there, the emergency response quickly grew in size as departments from surrounding communities were called in to assist.

In all, 176 patients were evacuated from the hospital. Most were transferred to other facilities.

Signature Healthcare said this week that it is currently focused on their staff’s wellbeing as well as safely reopening Brockton Hospital as quickly as possible.

Officials said they are working on a plan to redeploy staff to other areas of the Signature Healthcare organization.

“We are also assessing the relocation of identified hospital outpatient services such as pediatrics, wound, infusion, cardiac and pulmonary testing, vascular lab and extended services and hours for radiology and phlebotomy,” Signature said in its statement.

Officials added that all permanent hospital staff are still being paid according to their regular schedule.

