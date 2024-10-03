BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A student at Brockton High School was arrested Wednesday after authorities say he displayed a firearm.

According to authorities, the 17-year-old student allegedly “displayed a firearm in a walking area of Campanelli Stadium” on Tuesday afternoon; the stadium abuts school property.

“Once they became aware of the incident today, school administrators immediately notified the School Police, who quickly located the suspect in a vehicle in the school parking lot and took him into custody,” Brockton police said in a statement. “The alleged firearm was never inside the school building. There were no injuries reported.”

The 17-year-old male is charged with assautl with a dangerous weapon; more charges may be forthcoming, authorities said.

A firearm has not been recovered and police investigation is ongoing. Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the larger school community.

