BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Some Brockton High School students are getting their first look at a new cell phone policy.

The Brockton School Committee approved the new policy in March, which requires students to lock their phones in pouches, which are to be stored in backpacks or lockers.

Freshmen will receive their new pouches on Monday during orientation.

Other students will receive theirs on the first day of school in September.

