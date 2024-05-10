BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Brockton High School received a hands-on life lesson about driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on Thursday.

Members of the school’s junior ROTC program got the chance to drive carts through a course while wearing goggles that simulate difference levels of impairment. They also did field sobriety tests.

Students said it was an eye-opening experience.

Instructors said they put this program on every year ahead of prom to encourage students to be safe on their big night.

