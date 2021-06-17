BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton High School volunteer football coach has been arrested in connection with an indecent sexual assault and child pornography investigation, police announced Thursday.

Kharee Louis-Jeune, 33, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including rape of a child, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, possession of child pornography, enticement of a child, and extortion by threat of injury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Brockton Superintendent Mike Thomas said the victim is not a member of the Brockton Public Schools community.

“In his role as a volunteer coach, this individual’s duties would not typically involve unsupervised contact with our student-athletes,” Thomas said in a statement released on Thursday.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Louis-Jeune’s Brockton home around 8 a.m. and took him into custody.

His arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal sexual acts, including rape of a child and possession and digital dissemination of child pornography, that was initiated by the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

No additional information was immediately available.

