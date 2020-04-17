Brockton implementing curfew to help curb spread of coronavirus

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The city of Brockton is implementing a curfew to help curb the spread of the coronavirus beginning Friday night.

The curfew lasts from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily for everyone except those providing or receiving essential services.

Mayor Robert F. Sullivan is also advising residents to wear masks at all times outside of their homes.

More than 1,000 people in Brockton have contracted COVID-19 as of Wednesday.

