BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man who dragged a state police trooper while fleeing a traffic stop was ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing in court Friday, the DA said.

31-year-old Derek Lobo is facing multiple charges including drug trafficking fentanyl, assault and battery on a police officer, failure to stop for police, as well as multiple motor vehicle offenses including unlicensed operation, negligent operation, and speeding, according to the Plymouth County DA.

The Massachusetts State Police said Lobo was arrested after he fled from a traffic stop on Montello Street in Brockton on Wednesday night. MSP conducted the traffic stop around 6 p.m. for windows obstructed by non-transparent tint and no front license plate on the Mercedes sedan.

According to officials and dashcam video, while two troopers were standing over his car, Lobo appeared to accelerate and drive off, dragging one of the troopers for about “a city block,” the DA said. The trooper suffered minor injuries after he was flung from the car.

The driver sped off, going around 80 mph through downtown Brockton. The injured trooper got back in the vehicle to pursue the suspect but was unsuccessful.

The vehicle was located at the address Lobo gave to troopers on Brentwood Avenue, where troopers also discovered more than 10 grams of fentanyl in a crossbody bag he was wearing at the time of the traffic stop. Lobo was located and arrested at a house on Union Street a short time later.

The dangerousness hearing is set for Sept. 20.

