WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Brockton man accused of killing a veteran police officer and an innocent bystander Sunday morning was out on bail on a drug charge.

Emanuel “Manny” Lopes was expected to be arraigned Monday on two counts of murder after fatally shooting 42-year-old Weymouth police officer Michael Chesna and an elderly woman around 8 a.m. Sunday, officials said. His arraignment was delayed because he deemed medically unfit.

Lopes was released from prison on a $500 cash bail after being arrested for selling cocaine to minors last October, according to court documents. He is also facing vandalism charges after allegedly throwing a rock through a man’s bedroom window last September.

Lopes’ cousin Alex Barnette told 7News that he wants to offer his condolences to Chesna and the elderly woman’s families.

“In no way, shape or form do I condone that. It doesn’t matter if you’re my family, if you’re my friend, if you’re somebody that I’m close to,” he said. “I’m a big believer in accountability and self-policing. I think that you have to own up to whatever it is that you do. Whatever decision that you make in this life. He made a decision that he can no longer go back from.”

Lopes recently graduated from Weymouth High School with good grades and was heading to college but has since been in and out of homelessness, Barnette said. He attributes the downfall to possible substance abuse or mental health issues.

“It’s just a lack of guidance,” Barnette said. “The streets…there’s a lot of things to get into there. If you actively look for it and if you actively participate in it, it’s going to come full circle at some point.”

Barnette says he and his family have nothing but respect for police officers.

