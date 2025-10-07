EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing 21 additional charges in connection to his arrest for allegedly taking pictures of women and children at an East Bridgewater YMCA locker room.

Abidan Rivera, 42, was originally arrested and charged in March and pleaded guilty to the initial charges in May.

He’s currently being held at the Plymouth County Correctional Facility.

