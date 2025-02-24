NORWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is accused of raping a 62-year-old developmentally delayed victim at an adult habilitation facility, and is currently being held without bail.

Chidiebiere Fred Onyebiri, 39, was arraigned on February 19.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, on January 8, the victim reported being sexually assaulted by an unidentified staff member at an adult day habilitation program in Norwell as he assisted her in the bathroom.

The victim was evaluated at South Shore Hospital and the following day, Norwell Police contacted the state Disabled Persons Protection Commission to file a report, officials said. An investigation commenced following the report.

Officials said staff members at Road to Responsibility, Inc. told investigators that Onyebiri was assigned to care for the victim that day. Onyebiri was taken into custody.

Onyebiri was arraigned on one count of rape, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, and indecent assault and battery on a person over 60/disabled, officials said.

Onyebiri is next scheduled to appear in court on March 18.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)