Brockton man arraigned on murder charge in connection with fatal shooting

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arraigned Wednesday on a murder charge in connection with a fatal shooting of a 27-year-old man earlier this month, officials say,

Kian Willis, 21, of Brockton, pleaded not guilty to one count of murder in Brockton District Court, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz.

Police responding to the area of Keith Avenu on Nov. 12 about 6:25 p.m. for reports of a shooting found a male victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, officials say.

The victim, Patrick Sequeira-Ferreira, 27, of Brockton, was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Center before being taken via medical helicopter to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

As part of the investigation, detectives developed information that Willis was the last person to have contact with the victim by phone the night of the murder, and was seen in the area of the shooting approximately 15 minutes prior, officials say.

State Police confirmed Willis and the victim were acquainted through Willis’s job at the Office of Community Corrections, where Sequeira-Ferreira was a client, officials say

Police obtained surveillance video and cell phone records as part of their investigation into Willis’s role in the fatal shooting.

Willis is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2019.

The investigation is ongoing.

