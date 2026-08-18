BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police and U.S. Marshals arrested a Brockton man Tuesday after allegedly using camera sunglasses to record children at Boston Common’s Frog Pond.

Mark Sullivan, 60, of Brockton, was arrested on a warrant for photographing sexual or intimate parts of a child.

He was arraigned in Boston Municipal Court.

On Friday, officers responded to a call requesting investigation of a person near the Frog Pond.

“Upon arrival, officers spoke to a witness who stated that he observed an unknown male arguing with the suspect,” police said in a statement. “Officers spoke with multiple witnesses who stated that the suspect was recording children in the playground by utilizing sunglasses with a camera installed in them.”

Witnesses said he also used his cell phone to record the children. Further witnesses said he used the glasses to record a family attempting to change their children, who were “wrapped in a towel for privacy”.

” When the family attempted to move due to the suspect’s behavior, he followed them, scanning the children up and down with the camera sunglasses,” police said. “Witnesses confronted the suspect, who removed the sunglasses and attempted to break the sunglasses with his hands.”

According to police, when they confronted him and saw the damaged glasses, Sullivan claimed he was confronted by a group of individuals who “pulled the glasses off of his face and assaulted him”.

Police determined Sullivan was registered with the sex offender registry.

His glasses and cell phone were seized as evidence.

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