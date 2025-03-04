EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested on Monday and is accused of taking pictures of a woman at the East Bridgewater YMCA on Sunday.

Abidan Rivera, 42, is a registered level two sex offender and was identified via video surveillance and an eyewitness, according to East Bridgewater Police.

Police say they responded to the YMCA and secured an arrest warrant for Rivera following an investigation.

Rivera is charged with photographing, videotaping, or electronically surveilling someone nude/partially nude or sexual intimate parts.

Rivera was arraigned on Tuesday and released on bail.

