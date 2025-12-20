BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man is facing criminal charges after a police chase that started in Brockton ended with a fatal crash in Stoughton, according to police.

Officers attempting to stop a pickup truck driven by Jason Ortiz, 26, of Brockton, around 10:40 a.m. were led on a police chase that ended in Stoughton, where the vehicle slammed into a sedan, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The driver of the sedan, 84-year-old John G. Smith, of Stoughton, was pronounced dead. The passenger, a 78-year-old Stoughton woman, was injured and is hospitalized.

After the crash, Ortiz ran from the scene but was subsequently apprehended following a search by Stoughton, Brockton and Massachusetts State Police.

Ortiz will be arraigned Monday in Stoughton Distirct Court on charges of motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, leaving the scene of an accident with personal injury, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, and failing to stop for police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, the MSP Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and Stoughton Police.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

