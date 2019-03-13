Brockton man arrested after police seize drugs, loaded gun in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested Wednesday after police found several drugs and a loaded gun in Dorchester, police say.

Officers executing a search warrant in the area of 80 Ceylon St, in Dorchester seized 180 oxycodone pills, 245 grams of cocaine, 265 grams of fentanyl, multiple rounds of ammunition, a loaded .32 caliber revolver, and $7,000 in cash, according to Boston police.

Police arrested Jose Perez, 40, of Brockton, and charged him with the unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, trafficking Class A (fentanyl) and Class B (cocaine) drugs.

An investigation is ongoing.

