BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested for allegedly setting a series of fires to distract from a break-in according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 30, a Plymouth County grand jury indicted Brian Leite, 29, on one count of burning of a building, malicious destruction of property, burning of wood and other property, wanton or reckless destruction of wood and breaking and entering at nighttime.

The indictments follow a lengthy investigation into a series of fires in Brockton on March 17, 2021. Multiple fires broke out, and two suspects broke into a Sears store at the Westgate Mall.

Between 12:54 a.m. and 9:15 a.m., Brockton Police and Fire responded to fires at the Brockton Fairgrounds, the Brockton West Middle School, the woods near D.W. Fields Park and Brockton High School, and also responded to a forced entry at the Sears at 1:15 a.m. A man at the Sears store was caught on surveillance camera kicking out a glass panel on the door, going through the door and motioning to someone off camera, who followed him into the store. The pair stole money from several registers. Police responded to the scene, but the men had already escaped into a nearby park. Both men were seen on cameras setting fires at the various other locations.

An investigation found that Leite allegedly set the fires and broke into Sears, then fled from police twice. As he ran, he dropped clothing police recovered, which State Police were able to match to his known DNA profile.

Leite was arrested at his Brockton home Friday After an arraignment in Brockton Superior Court where he pleaded not guilty, he was held without bail pending a July 15 dangerousness hearing.

