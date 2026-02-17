BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested after a stabbing at Wollaston Alloys in Braintree Monday night.

Jose Martins faces several charges.

On Monday, around 11:23 p.m., Braintree police responded to 205 Wood Road after a caller said his co-worker was stabbed.

When they arrived, police say they saw a large group of people in the parking lot. They later identified the victim, a man from Taunton, who’s head, face, and hands were covered in blood.

Police say they later found the suspect leaning up against a car.

The suspect, identified as Martins, got on the ground and was placed under arrest. Police say a member of the crowd then came forward with a knife Martins allegedly used.

Martins was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, and assault and battery with serious bodily injury.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)