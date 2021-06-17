BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man has been arrested in connection with an indecent sexual assault and child pornography investigation, police announced Thursday.

Kharee Loius-Jeune, 33, is slated to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court on charges including rape of a child, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, possession of child pornography, enticement of a child, and extortion by threat of injury, according to the Boston Police Department.

Detectives executed a search warrant at at Loius-Jeune’s Brockton home around 8 a.m. and took him into a custody, police added.

Loius-Jeune’s arrest is said to be the result of an ongoing investigation into illegal sexual acts, including rape of a child and possession and digital dissemination of child pornography, that was initiated by the Boston Police Crimes Against Children Unit.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)